Latest News | UP Police SI Dies in Road Accident in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police crashed his car into a tree Saturday morning and died on the spot here at Tekari Mor near Samadganj, a police official said.

The policeman was on his way from Jaunpur to Pratapgarh with another passenger when the accident happened in the Sikrara police station area. The co-passenger, too, received serious injuries, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Kumar Singh said that Sheshnath Yadav (35), a native of Ghazipur district, was posted as sub-inspector in 2016. Currently, he was posted in Dehat police station of Pratapgarh district.

At 5 am on Saturday, the SI was going from Jaunpur to Pratapgarh in his car, the SP said.

Near Tekari Mor of Sikrara police station area, he may have drifted off and his car rammed into a tree, the officer said.

The sub-inspector and Shivam Singh (28), a resident of Pratapgarh, who was sitting with him, were badly injured.

Police reached the spot and took both of them to Machhlishahr Community Health Centre where doctors declared the sub-inspector dead. The injured was sent to Prayagraj for further treatment.

Hearing about the accident, many police personnel, including a police officer from Raniganj, reached Sikrara police station.

The family of the sub-inspector was informed and the body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

