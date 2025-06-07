Amethi (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A Dalit youth was found hanging from a mango tree near Shivganj village here under suspicious circumstances, the police said on Saturday.

Jagdev Kori, the father of Chandrika Prasad Kori (18), informed the Munshiganj police station about his son's death on Saturday morning.

The teenager's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the matter is being investigated, Munshiganj Police Station SHO Shivakant Tripathi said.

