Ballia (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Two people including a seven-year-old girl died while a couple was injured in a motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Raghunathpur village in the Bansdih area, when Kanhaiya Yadav was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife and daughter Pari (7).

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

As they approached Raghunathpur village, the motorcycle hit Poonam (30), who was crossing the road, they said.

The four people were injured in the accident and locals took them to the district hospital, where doctors declared Poonam and Pari dead.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

Kanhaiya and his wife were referred to Mau in a critical condition, police said.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)