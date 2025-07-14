New Delhi, July 5, 2025: For millions of Indians trying their luck each day, Lottery Sambad remains one of the most trusted and widely followed state lottery systems in the country. Operated under the authority of the Nagaland State Lottery Department, Lottery Sambad offers daily draws with significant cash prizes, including a first prize that can go up to ₹1.5 crore.

Recognized for its transparency and government-backed legitimacy, the scheme has emerged as a household name among lottery players across India. The draws are conducted three times a day, providing multiple opportunities for participants to win life-changing amounts.

Daily Draw Schedule:

1:00 PM – Dear Dwarka (Morning Draw)

– Dear Dwarka (Morning Draw) 6:00 PM – Dear Godavari (Evening Draw)

– Dear Godavari (Evening Draw) 8:00 PM – Dear Indus (Night Draw)

Each draw features multiple prize categories, ranging from the grand first prize to smaller consolation rewards, with thousands of winning numbers announced in every round.

How to Check Results:

Participants can easily access the latest results through the official Nagaland State Lottery website or by downloading the designated mobile application. Results are typically published in PDF format shortly after each draw, featuring the full list of winning numbers across all prize tiers.

Claiming Your Prize:

Winners must claim their prize within 30 days of the draw date. For winnings below ₹10,000, prize money can be collected directly from authorized lottery agents. For amounts exceeding ₹10,000, winners are required to present their original ticket along with valid identification documents at the state lottery office for verification and disbursement.

Key Tips for Participants:

Always purchase tickets from authorized retailers

Retain your ticket in good condition until results are verified.

Regularly check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date announcements.

Whether you're a seasoned player or exploring the lottery for the first time, staying informed about how the system works and how to claim winnings can make all the difference. With luck and due diligence, the next big jackpot winner could be you.

For real-time updates and verified results, visit the official Lottery Sambad portal regularly.

