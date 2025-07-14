Mumbai, July 14: The Konkan board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 flats and 77 residential plots. The online application for the MHADA Konkan Lottery 2025 will begin at 1 PM today, July 14 (Monday). Through the new housing lottery, MHADA's Konkan board is offering affordable flats in Vasai, Thane, Kulgaon, and Badlapur. At the same time, the plots will be available in the Sindhudurg district of the Konkan region.

Know Important Dates of MHADA Konkan Housing Lottery 2025

In an official statement, MHADA said that details such as application, price and location will be made available online from 1 PM on July 14. While the online application for the MHADA Konkan Lottery 2025 begins today, the lottery draw for 5,285 flats and 77 plots will be held on September 3. According to the announcement, the last date to submit the online application is August 13, until 11:59 PM. On the other hand, the deadline to pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) is August 14, by 11:59 PM. Piramal Realty Sells Penthouse, 2 Duplex Flats to Single Buyer in Mumbai for Over Rs 100 Crore.

Schemes Under Which MHADA Is Offering 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots

The state government agency will release the draft list of eligible applicants on August 21 by 6 PM, with the window to raise objections open until 6 PM on August 25. It is worth noting that the final list of eligible applicants will be declared on September 1. MHADA's Konkan Board is offering housing units and residential plots under various schemes. These include 565 flats under the 20 per cent Inclusive Housing Scheme and 3,002 flats under the 15 per cent Integrated Urban Housing Scheme.

How To Apply for the MHADA Konkan Lottery 2025?

Additionally, MHADA is offering 1,677 flats under the Konkan Board Housing Scheme and scattered flats in existing conditions, 51 flats under the Konkan Board Affordable Housing category (with 50 per cent affordability criteria), and 77 residential plots under the Konkan Board Housing Scheme. Wondering where and how to apply for the MHADA Konkan Lottery 2025? While announcing the housing letter, MHADA said that the housing lottery system will be fully online and transparent, with no human involvement. The state agency also clarified that they have not appointed any agents, consultants or property dealers. Who Is Leena Gandhi Tewari? Know All About the Billionaire Businesswoman Who Bought India’s Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats in Mumbai for INR 703 Crore.

MHADA has also warned home seekers and applicants against engaging with third parties or falling for misleading or fraudulent offers. So, if you're interested in applying for the MHADA Konkan Lottery 2025, visit the official website of MHADA at housing.mhada.gov.in and register. Once the housing lottery is launched at 1 PM, follow the due process to apply for 5,285 flats and 77 residential plots.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).