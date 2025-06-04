Ghazipur (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Two men died of suffocation after descending into a sewer pipe hole allegedly without proper safety measures here on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Iraj Raja said, "The deceased were identified as Prahlad (25) and Mohammad Waseem (39). Prima facie it appears that the two entered the sewer hole and succumbed to the noxious environment inside."

Police sources said that the accident was a result of the sewer line contractor failing to adhere to standard safety protocols for sewer cleaning.

Additional District Magistrate Ayush Chaudhary said, "Strict punitive action will be taken against those found responsible for instructing the labourers to enter the sewer hole without adopting safety standards.".

He added that an investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against all those found guilty.

The officials also announced that the families of both deceased individuals will receive compensation as per regulations. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

