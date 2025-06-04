Mumbai, June 4: According to a DD News report, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is anticipated to introduce EPFO 3.0, its updated platform, in June 2025. This updated version will probably include UPI and ATM-based withdrawal options to make it easier and faster for users to access provident fund accounts. For EPFO subscribers, the change is expected to greatly improve convenience and fund management simplicity.

The purpose of EPFO 3.0, an updated digital platform, is to simplify services for holders of EPF accounts. With the help of cutting-edge IT infrastructure, users will be able to perform necessary tasks, like updating their accounts and withdrawing funds, more easily. The Labour Ministry's overarching objective of improving and digitising financial services for both salaried employees and those in the unorganised sector is in line with this initiative. EPFO 3.0 Will Allow Subscribers To Withdraw PF From ATMs, App Launch Likely by May or June This Year.

EPFO 3.0: UPI and ATM Withdrawals

EPFO 3.0 is anticipated to allow direct withdrawals from PF accounts through UPI apps and bank ATMs, though specifics are still pending. Subscribers might be able to access their money using safe techniques like Aadhaar verification or PIN authentication. The system is also anticipated to incorporate safety procedures and withdrawal limits to guarantee security. What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

When Will EPFO 3.0 Launch and What to Expect Next?

As per a DD News report, EPFO 3.0 is likely to be introduced in June 2025, though an official launch date has not been announced. The rollout may start with pilot trials in specific regions before a nationwide implementation. Once launched, the upgraded system is expected to benefit more than 6 crore EPF subscribers across India.

From January 1, 2025, pensioners enrolled in the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995 will have the freedom to collect their pension from any bank branch nationwide. This change removes the restriction of visiting a designated branch, offering greater flexibility and convenience for retirees in accessing their pension benefits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).