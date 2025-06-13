Kanpur (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Two minors among three drowned in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Friday.

In Shivrajpur, Kiran (14), a resident of Kevna village, along with her friends had gone to the Ganga river to take a bath, SHO Aman Singh said.

She and her friends jumped into the water and got swept by a strong current. While divers managed to save her friends, Kiran was taken out of the water over an hour later. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

In another incident, Vinod (45) along with his son Aniket (10) and nephew Varun (10) had gone to the Ganga Barrage in Nawabganj police station area to bathe on Thursday, the police said.

Varun ventured into deeper water and started drowning. He called for help, prompting Vinod to go to his aid. Both Vinod and Varun subsequently drowned.

Divers managed to save Aniket. However, after hours of effort, they recovered the bodies of Vinod and Varun.

They were declared dead upon arrival at a nearby private hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.

