Ballia (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) The head of a village in Fefna Police Station area here was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman, police said.

Phephna SHO Ajay Kumar Tripathi said that a woman living in a village here was raped by the village pradhan Rahul Paswan about a month ago.

On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against Rahul on Thursday under sections 64 (2)M (punishment for rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, he said.

The accused was arrested on Friday from Ekouni Tiraha area and sent to jail after completing the legal proceedings, the SHO said.

