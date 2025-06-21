Ghazipur (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A woman in Ghazipur accused her in-laws of falsely alleging that she was in a relationship with another man and forcing her to marry him, the police said on Saturday.

Priyanka Kumari, 20, filed a complaint against nine individuals, including her husband and in-laws, at the Karanta Police Station, alleging violence.

Priyanka, who married Rohit Kumar (22) in 2023, was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Pintu Gond, police sources said.

On June 17, Rohit and his family members, along with some villagers, allegedly caught Priyanka and Pintu in a compromising situation in a field.

Following this, Priyanka's in-laws and the villagers allegedly orchestrated a form of marriage by instructing Pintu to apply vermilion on Priyanka's forehead.

However, some villagers claimed that Priyanka denied having an affair.

Karanta Police Station SHO Mahendra Pratap Singh stated that Priyanka lodged the complaint on June 18.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the accused under Section 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

SHO Singh clarified that he has not received any complaint regarding Priyanka's alleged forced marriage.

"In the incident of the woman being attacked by her in-laws, we have not received any complaint of her being married to another person," he said.

