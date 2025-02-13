Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman committed suicide allegedly after giving poison to her two minor daughters in Chachroli village here, police said on Thursday.

One of the daughters has survived and is undergoing treatment as her condition remains critical, they said.

According to the police, Vinti gave poison to her daughters, Sapna (13) and Saraswati (11), before taking the extreme step on Wednesday evening, they said.

Bhopa SHO police station Vijay Kumar said they were rushed to a hospital, where Vinti and Sapna succumbed. Saraswati is undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

