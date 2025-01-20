Kanpur (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their rented house here on Monday, police said.

No suicide note was found in the house, officials said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

According to police Alkesh Sachan (25), a driver, and the woman, Saloni Sachan (24) had entered into a wedlock three years ago. They lived in the Patrasa neighbourhood in Panki area.

An investigation has been launched into the matter but the exact cause behind the couple's suicide is yet to be ascertained, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panki) Shikhar said.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manvendra Singh said information was received about the couple's suicide on Monday morning following which a police team reached the spot.

"The aggrieved family members apprised the police that Alkesh and Saloni consumed sulphas around midnight after locking their room from inside," he said.

The couple was taken out of the room after break opening its door and they were taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital where they died during treatment, the SHO said.

Police said investigation is underway and they are questioning the family members to find out the exact cause of suicide, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)