Dehradun, May 29 (PTI) Caught red handed by the Vigilance team while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, a patwari swallowed the notes. Later, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, officials said here on Thursday.

Gulshan Haider, a patwari working in Kalsi tehsil, allegedly accepted the bribe in lieu of making a domicile certificate and caste certificate. A team of Directorate of Vigilance in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand caught him in the act, they said.

They said that to avoid legal action, he put four Rs 500 notes received from the complainant in his mouth and swallowed them.

Officials said that after this the vigilance team took Haider to the nearest health centre, where efforts were made to recover the bribe notes and on the advice of doctors, the accused was subjected to an ultrasound and CT scan, the report of which is yet to come.

A case was registered against the patwari at the Vigilance Police Station in Dehradun and he was produced in the court on Tuesday.

Officials said that the court sent Haider to 14 days in judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Dehradun District Jail.

