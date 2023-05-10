Thane, May 10 (PTI) Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has directed the district officials to ensure that all buildings declared as 'most dangerous' are vacated on priority and to make arrangements for the accommodation of displaced residents.

The step is being taken to avoid any untoward incident and loss of life, Shingare said addressing a meeting of the district officials on Monday.

He asked the agencies concerned to conduct a survey of such buildings, get them vacated and also demolish them.

The collector also directed the officials to carry out a survey of illegal and unsafe buildings in the district.

He also asked the officials to conduct a structural audit of all the buildings declared 'dangerous'.

Last month, after a building collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters he has instructed Shingare and other authorities to immediately carry out a survey of the structures declared 'most dangerous' in the district and shift people living in them to safer places before the onset of monsoon.

