Bengaluru, May 09: As the voting day for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 nears, citizens are excited to see what the outcomes will be. People in Karnataka will cast their vote on Wednesday to elect a new state government.

It is essential for everyone to vote and a voter ID is required for that. Failure to present a voter ID during the voting will result in the voter not being able to vote. However, if you want to cast a vote but your Voter ID card is lost, there is no need to panic. There are other documents apart from the Voter ID card that can help you cast your vote. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

However, before this, you need to ensure whether or not your name is on the voter list of the area where you are situated. Here’s how you can check this. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: From Date To Time and Live Streaming Details, Know Everything About Post-Poll Prediction Surveys.

Step 1. Visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal- http://electoralsearch.in/

Step 2. Search for your name on the voter list by two methods:

(A) The first method is by clicking on the ‘Search by Details’ option or

(B) Select the ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option from among those provided

Step 3. Pick from the search options available (and listed above) and enter the details accordingly.

Step 4. The results will be displayed on the screen depending on the information being available in the database.

Meanwhile, if you don't have your Voter ID card, one of the following specified photo identity documents is required for casting your vote:

Passport

Driving licence

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Election slip issued by ECI Office

ID cards issued to employees by central and state government undertakings

Passbook with photographs attested by banks or post office

MGNREGA job card

Pension document with photograph

For those unaware, the Election Commission of India has made voter identification mandatory at the time of polls - you have to show your Voter ID Card issued by the ECI or any other documentary proof allowed by the ECI in order to be able to vote.

