Latest News | Velchamy Sankarlingam Joins Zoom as President of Product and Engineering

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. on Wednesday announced appointment of Velchamy Sankarlingam as the President of Engineering and Product, effective June 12.

Sankarlingam joins Zoom after spending more than nine years at VMware, where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Cloud Services Development and Operations, a statement said.

He will report directly to Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan, and will oversee the company's engineering, product, and dev ops teams, it added.

Sankarlingam has worked with companies like Cisco, Andersen Consulting (now Accenture), IBM, Network Computing Devices, and Standard Microsystems among other firms.

* * Riverbed appoints Alex George as Country Manager for India

IT firm Riverbed on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alex George as the Country Manager for India.

His role will encompass growing Riverbed's market share in India, as well as the management of sales and channels across SAARC, a statement said.

In addition to this appointment, Riverbed India's sales team has moved to a partner-led model to align with market needs, ultimately simplifying business processes and maximising growth potential, it added.

Under George's leadership, Riverbed India's 150-people team will continue to serve its 1,200 existing customers as well as offering counsel to those businesses that are looking for solutions for the first time in the wake of COVID-19, the statement said.

With over 20 years of experience, George was previously serving as the Director of Sales for the Western Region at Riverbed India. He has also worked with Hitachi Data Systems.

* * TCS iON readies exam centres to operate with social distancing, hygiene norms post-lockdown

TCS iON, a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Wednesday announced a new standard operating procedure called Social Distanced Assessments (SD-Assessments), drawn up in consultation with medical and public health experts.

This will help it conduct secure, proctored in-center assessments for recruitment and academic admissions in the post-lockdown phase without compromising on the safety of the candidates and proctoring staff, a statement said.

"The SD-Assessments norms lay out the rules to be followed before, during and after an exam, to ensure that the necessary precautions, hygiene and social distancing requirements are adhered to. This will ensure the smooth and safe conduct of in-center exams at TCS iON's centres," the statement said.

It added that SD-Assessments norms have been designed based on TCS' experience in conducting large scale in-centre exams, along with vital inputs from health experts from the exam section of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

* VO Chidambaranar Port handles 72.40 metre wide windblade, longest of its kind made in India

VO Chidambaranar Port on Wednesday said it has handled a windblade of length 72.40 metres, the longest of its kind made in India.

VO Chidambaranar Port is one of the 12 major ports in the country.

"The German flagged heavy lift vessel 'MV Maria' with LOA (length overall) of 151.67 metres & draft of 8.50 metres was berthed at VOC-II berth at 1324 Hrs on 26.05.2020 for loading the windblade. The loading of the windblade of length 72.40 metres was executed diligently using 3 Ship's Hydraulic cranes," the port said in a statement.

It said the shipper of the windblade is Nordex India Private Limited, Thiruvallur, and the cargo is consigned by Nordex Energy GMBH, Germany, to Port of Antwerp, Belguim.

