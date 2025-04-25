Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) The members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad North and South Tamil Nadu units on Friday paid floral tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Condemning the ‘brutal' killing of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, the VHP asked the Centre to respond with a thousand times greater strength to the heinous act of violence committed by terrorists from beyond the borders.

The VHP North and South Tamil Nadu units welcomed the immediate response of the central government including the suspension of the Indus River Treaty, expulsion of Pakistanis residing on Indian soil and its officials from the Pakistani embassy in India, and the suspension of trade with Pakistan.

“The VHP demanded swift and strong response to eliminate terrorist training bases across the border and to completely end such continuous and brutal violence unleashed on innocent citizens of India,” VHP North and South Tamil Nadu state presidents Andal P Chockalingam and M Ramakrishnan, respectively, said in a joint statement here.

They requested the Tamil Nadu government to extend its full support to the central government in eradicating the terrorist organisations in Tamil Nadu.

