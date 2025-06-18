Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Virtual Galaxy Infotech, a SaaS and enterprise software solutions provider, has posted 97 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 32.12 crore for fiscal year 2024-25.

It had earned a profit of Rs 16.30 crore a year ago.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

The company got listed on NSE Emerge last month.

Revenue from operations almost doubled to Rs 120.14 crore during 2024-25, as against Rs 61.46 crore in 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | How To Get FASTag Annual Pass? Which Vehicles Can Use It? From Price To Validity, Here’s All You Need To Know.

EBITDA surged by 79.37 per cent at Rs 55.55 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 30.97 crore last year. EBITDA margin stood at 46.24 per cent as against 50.38 per cent in 2023-24.

Sachin Pande, co-founder and managing director of Virtual Galaxy Infotech, said the company posted growth in both topline and bottomline backed by a steady rise in demand for advanced IT solutions across various sectors.

"Our topline grew nearly 95.48 per cent while the PAT increased by 97.05 per cent during 2024-25 with a major share of the business coming in from our core banking software solutions aimed at the BFSI sector," Pande said.

He further said revenue from BFSI sector soared 95.91 per cent at Rs 110.2 crore during the year under review as against Rs 56.25 crore last year.

Revenue from the ERP segment grew nearly threefold at Rs 9.44 crore during 2024-25 from Rs 3.22 crore a year ago.

Founded in 1997, Virtual Galaxy Infotech provides advanced software services to commercial banks, state cooperative banks, urban cooperative banks, district central cooperative banks, cooperative societies, NBFCs, and Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOS).

The company has over 350 employees and serves clients across more than 15 states in India, besides the international market, including Tanzania and Malawi in Africa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)