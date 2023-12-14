Kottayam (Ker), Dec 14 (PTI) Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Thursday said the tiger responsible for killing a man in Wayanad a few days ago has been identified as a 13-year-old male tiger (WWL 45), listed in the forest department's database.

He said steps have been initiated to shoot and kill the animal, which has been classified as a man-eater.

The incident involved the discovery of Vakeri resident Prajeesh's half-eaten body near a forest area in Kalpetta, Wayanad, on December 9.

He is suspected to have been killed by the tiger while collecting grass for his cattle.

Local residents alleged the tiger was a man-eater, prompting demands for the authorities to gun down the big cat.

Saseendran said the Chief Wildlife Warden has issued an order to shoot the tiger, and the animal is under intense surveillance with 25 cameras and two cages prepared for the operation.

The minister said there are five patrol teams, along with shooters and doctors in the area, and urged the public to cooperate with the measures implemented by officials.

His statement follows the Kerala High Court's dismissal of a plea challenging the government order to kill the tiger if it cannot be captured or tranquilised.

Saseendran welcomed the HC judgment, which noted that the petition seemed to be filed for publicity rather than public interest and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner organisation, Animals and Nature Ethics Community (ANEC).

