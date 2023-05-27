Chennai, May 27 (PTI) WayCool Foods, an agricultural supply chain startup company, on Saturday said it has entered into a partnership with Indian Institute of Technology-Madras here to further expand its offerings to improve farmers' income and profitability.

Through this MoU, WayCool Foods would provide technical solutions for seeding and expansion of the Regenerative Agriculture Sustainable Architecture (RASA) tech stack. It would also offer its domain knowledge of the agri-supply chain from soil-to-sale and further strengthen the design and structuring of the agri-stack.

"Partnership with IIT Madras will further boost our continuing efforts towards driving adoption of regenerative agriculture among Indian farmers. Our on-field experience has demonstrated commercial benefits to farmers when they adopt regenerative agri practices thereby improving income," WayCool Foods Managing Director Karthik Jayaraman said.

"We are confident that synergies between WayCool Foods and IIT Madras will provide farmers with access to the most advanced technologies equipping them to take proactive measures to combat climate change...," he said.

IIT-Madras has developed and built the RASA Tech Stack in 2022 which would aid the farmers to monitor and fine-tune their cultivation.

"Through this collaboration, we hope to create innovative solutions that can address some of the key challenges faced by the farming and agriculture industry today," IITM Pravartak CEO M J Shankar Raman said.

"Be it leveraging sensor technology and data science techniques, we believe we can help improve crop yield, reduce waste and increase farmers' income. This will also create new opportunities for growth," Raman said.

