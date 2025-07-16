New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Rohini Court Bar Association has issued a notice barring clerks, litigants and general public from wearing white shirts and black pants during their visit to the district court complex.

The move comes in the wake of complaints of touts falsely representing themselves as advocates or clerks of advocates and defrauding litigants.

The notice dated July 15 said, "It is hereby notified that no clerk, litigant, or member of the general public is permitted to wear a white shirt and black pants during their visit to the court complex."

The attire, it said, was "strictly reserved" for lawyers or advocates "as a mark of professional identity and dignity of the legal fraternity."

Earlier, the bar body had made it compulsory for clerks of advocates to obtain authorised identity (ID) cards to prevent defrauding of litigants.

"It has come to the notice of the executive committee of RCBA through several respected members of the bar and multiple complaints from the general public and litigants, that a number of touts are falsely representing themselves as official advocates or clerks of advocates. These individuals are misleading and defrauding uneducated litigants under false pretences," the notice issue earlier had stated.

