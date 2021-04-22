New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Thursday said it aims to achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 C.

Wipro, while unveiling its pledge on Earth Day, also set an intermediate target of a 55 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 in absolute emission levels compared to its base year of 2016-17 (April-March), a statement said.

These targets are based on the globally accepted Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and reflect the deep decarbonisation and operational changes Wipro will drive within its value chain to achieve Net-Zero within 2040, it added.

Wipro will also defer offsets until the target year, underscoring its values-driven strategy and approach.

The primary levers of decarbonisation drive are improving energy efficiency of facilities for a sustained reduction in energy consumption, increasing use of renewable energy in owned facilities in India through private power purchase agreements and captive solar power, and combining behavioural, technological, and collaborative approaches that help reduce the carbon footprint of air travel, commuting and purchased goods and services.

Wipro said it has steadily reduced its energy, water, waste footprint, and bio-diversity impact over the last two decades, and remains steadfast in its commitment to a more sustainable, just and equitable society.

"Climate change is a defining challenge for humanity. Business must be at the forefront to address it. Wipro's climate change program goes back nearly two decades, and our Net-Zero goal further reaffirms our commitment. Our approach emphasizes the importance of not just reaching that goal, but doing so in a way that is aligned with Wipro's core values of integrity and business responsibility,” Wipro Limited Chairman Rishad Premji said.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, said the company has built ecological sustainability into its operations, and ways of working.

