New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Shares of IT company Wipro on Thursday zoomed nearly 8 per cent after it posted a 17 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The stock jumped 7.59 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 723.65 on BSE.

Also Read | Microsoft, AMD To Fix Ryzen Bug on Windows 11 PCs Next Week: Report.

On NSE, it gained 7.62 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 723.90.

The IT company posted a 17 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930.6 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

Also Read | MHADA Konkan Board Lottery Result 2021: Watch Live Webcast of Konkan Lottery Draw Event Online at mhada.ucast.in.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,484.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

Wipro said that it has surpassed USD 10 billion (around Rs 75,300 crore) annualised revenue run rate and is in position to hire 25,000 people in the next financial year.

The company is also resuming work back from office in a staggered manner starting with fully vaccinated senior colleagues in India.

Consolidated revenue of Wipro increased by about 30 per cent to Rs 19,667.4 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 15,114.5 crore it registered in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

"The Q2 results demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5 per cent organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28 per cent YoY growth in the first half of this financial year," Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)