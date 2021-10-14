Mumbai, October 14: The lottery draw of the Konkan board lottery by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is being conducted on Thursday. Those who have applied for the lottery can view the live webcast of the draw online at mhada.ucast.in. Over 6,000 houses are available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under the lottery in Kalyan, Mira Road, Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg. Click here to watch the live streaming of MHADA Konkan Board Lottery Draw Event.

The lottery is being undertaken for affordable housing options for a total of 6,170 houses. It has been divided into four categories depending upon the monthly salaries of the potential buyers. These include, economically weaker section, and lower, middle and higher-income groups. The winners could also avail the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (PMAY-CLSS) and get a subsidy of Rs 2.67 lakh credited into their loan account.

Notably, people with monthly income below Rs 25,000 can apply for the economically weaker section houses. Those with monthly income between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 can apply for lower-income group. Meanwhile, people with monthly income above Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 can apply for middle-income group and higher-income group respectively.

