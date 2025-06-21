Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21 (PTI) A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her brother in Mannanthala here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened in the Mannanthala police station limit.

The deceased woman was identified as Shefeena (33).

The accused was taken into custody and his arrest will be recorded soon, police said, adding that no other details are available at the moment.

Though there were reports that the accused was drunk during the time of the crime, the police didn't confirm it.

