Jaipur, November 3: A 30-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her five-year-old son who saw them in a compromising situation in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said on Thursday.

The duo strangled the kid over fears that he might inform his father about what he saw. The 43-year-old woman cooked up a story that her son had gone missing and started looking for him with local people on Sunday. Karnataka: Wife, Kids Arrested for Murdering Husband Over Love Affair in Shivamogga.

Two hours later, the body of the boy was found in a sack on the roof of the house where the woman lived with her husband and three children in a rented accommodation in Padampur, around 420 km northwest of Jaipur. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Groups of College Students Thrash Each Other in Middle of the Road Over Love Affair in Cuddalore.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said Suman and her husband expressed suspicion on a couple living in the neighbourhood, following which they were questioned, but they were found clean.

"Based on suspicion, the mother of the boy was questioned and she confessed to have murdered the boy with her lover because he had seen them in a compromising situation," the SP said.

Suman and Sarvesh, who also lives in the neighbourhood, were arrested on Wednesday, the officer added.

