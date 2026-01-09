Bikaner, January 9: The historic streets of Bikaner transformed into a kaleidoscope of color and tradition today as the 2026 International Camel Festival officially commenced. Running from January 9 to 11, the annual event, organized by the Rajasthan Department of Tourism, celebrates the "Ship of the Desert" and the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the Thar region. The festival opened this morning with the "Hamari Virasat" heritage walk, featuring a magnificent procession of decorated camels that wound through the city's ancient lanes from Laxminath Temple to the Rampuria Havelis.

A Tribute to the "Ship of the Desert"

The International Camel Festival is more than a tourist spectacle; it is a profound acknowledgement of the camel’s role in the survival and prosperity of desert communities. Historically, camels were the backbone of Bikaner’s economy, serving as the primary mode of transport, a source of milk and wool, and a critical asset in local defense. The festival highlights the unique bond between the people of Rajasthan and these resilient animals. Visitors today witnessed the meticulous artistry involved in camel grooming, where owners spend months growing and shaving the animals' fur into intricate geometric and floral patterns—a craft passed down through generations. Pushkar Cattle Fair 2025: Murrah Breed Buffalo 'Yuvraj' Priced at INR 35 Lakh Becomes Star Attraction in Rajasthan's Ajmer (Watch Video).

Historical Roots and Military Legacy

Bikaner's association with camels dates back to its founding in 1488 by Rao Bika Ji. The region eventually became the premier camel-breeding hub of India. This expertise led to the formation of the Ganga Risala, an elite camel corps established by Maharaja Ganga Singh. This regiment played a pivotal role in both World Wars and served in international campaigns in Egypt and China. Today, that legacy continues through the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), which still maintains a camel battalion for patrolling the rugged Indo-Pak border—a tribute to the animal's enduring strategic importance.

2026 Festival Highlights

This year’s edition has introduced several new elements alongside traditional favorites. Key events scheduled for the three-day extravaganza include:

Competitions of Pride: The "Mr. Bikana" and "Miss Marwan" contests at Dharni Dhar Ground showcase local beauty and traditional attire.

Camel Performances: At the National Research Centre on Camel, visitors can watch synchronized camel dances and high-speed races.

Rural Sports and Adventure: The final day at the Raisar Sand Dunes will feature tug-of-war, wrestling, and camel safaris, culminating in a spectacular "Fire Dance" performed by the Jasnath sampradaya.

Culinary Showcase: The "Maan-Manuhar" food festival offers a taste of authentic Bikaneri delicacies, including sweets made from camel milk. Rajasthan: Tourism in Pink City Hits Record as Thousands Flock for New Year Celebration.

Significance to Modern Tourism

For the Rajasthan government, the festival is a vital tool for preserving "cultural memory" while boosting the local economy. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently emphasized that the event serves as a global platform to showcase Bikaner's traditions as an essential tourism resource. By blending ancient customs with modern adventure sports like paramotoring, the 2026 festival aims to ensure that the heritage of the camel remains relevant for a new generation of global travelers.

