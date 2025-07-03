New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her teenage son were found at their home in the Lajpat Nagar area of southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police suspect the involvement of the family's domestic help, who is on the run.

The bodies were found late on Wednesday night after police broke open the door of the house, they said.

While the body of the woman (42) was found in the bedroom, her son's was found in the bathroom, a police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

