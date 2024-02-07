New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A week after an AIIMS doctor was summoned by a Delhi court for allegedly raping another doctor, an organisation working for women rights has demanded his suspension and an action against the Delhi Police for not interrogating him despite an FIR.

According to a press statement by Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan, the Delhi Police completed its investigation and filed a charge sheet "without taking accused Dr Deepak Kumar into their custody."

An FIR was registered against Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta, a professor of neurosurgery at AIIMS, for allegedly raping another doctor on several occasions on the pretext of marriage.

After performing a "sham marriage," he also forced the complainant to abort, the FIR, which was registered on July 4, 2023, said.

"Despite the severity of the charges against the professor, there was a lack of custodial interrogation of Depak Gupta," Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan President Shobha said.

She also expressed apprehension that Gupta's position in the top hospital may have influenced the investigation.

The body has urged the AIIMS director to suspend Gupta and take other actions.

"The constitutional responsibility of maintaining the supremacy of the rule of law is being deliberately ignored by the Delhi Police under the central government, especially if the person accused of crimes against women holds positions of power," Shobha said.

She claimed that the Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket Court found sufficient material to proceed with the case and ordered Gupta to appear in court on February 26.

The organisation has also demanded strict departmental action against police personnel responsible for the "perceived lapses" in the investigation.

