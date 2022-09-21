New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The work on six lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full swing, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The stretch is part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase- one and is being built at a project cost of Rs 2,030 crore.

Also Read | Tecno Pova Neo 5G India Launch on September 23, 2022.

In a series of tweets, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will cut down by two hours and travel distance will lessen by 60 km.

The median and avenue plantation throughout the stretch would improve the ecosystem and boost sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Also Read | Gautam Adani Tops India's Rich List, Ranks Second in World With Net Wealth of Rs 10,94,400 Crore, Adding Rs 1,600 Crore per Day to His Fortune.

The stretch would help in the easy movement of border forces/armed forces/military vehicles as it is closer to the Indo-Pak Border, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)