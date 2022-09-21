Tecno Mobile India will officially launch the Pova Neo 5G smartphone in the country on September 23, 2022. The company teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and several key specifications. According to the teaser, Tecno Pova Neo 5G will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Tipster Parad Guglani has revealed that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G smartphone will sport a dual rear camera setup and will be offered in two colour options, volume rockers and a power button on the right edge. The device is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC.

Get ready to say goodbye to battery anxiety with the TECNO POVA NEO 5G, a smartphone with 6000mAh mega battery & 18W flash charger. Choose the best of its kind & unleash the powerful battery! Launching on 23rd of September. #TECNO #TecnoMobile #TECNOPOVANEO5G #POVANEO5G pic.twitter.com/1a0WRkbBa4 — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) September 21, 2022

Tecno Pova Neo 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storge. It will run on Android 12 based HiOS UI out-of-the-box. For optics, the handset might get a 50MP primary lens and an AI sensor. Upfront, there could be an 8MP selfie lens. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Pova Neo 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000.

