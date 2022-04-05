New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Yes Bank on Tuesday said its net advances grew by 8.8 per cent to Rs 181,508 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.

The bank's net advances were at Rs 166,893 crore in the previous fiscal ended March 2021.

Of the net advances during FY22, the gross retail disbursements stood at 10,324 crore, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Deposits during the year grew by 21.1 per cent to Rs 197,281 crore, as against Rs 162,947 crore in FY21.

The credit to deposit ratio stood at 92 per cent as of March 31, 2022, compared to 102.4 per cent a year ago.

The bank added that the data is provisional and it is being released ahead of the official announcement of financial results for the period ended March 2022.

The information is subject to approval by the audit committee of the board, board of directors and audit by the statutory auditors of the bank, the private sector lender said.

