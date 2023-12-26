Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Luvkush, was arrested on Monday, they said.

On December 17, the girl had gone to a community feast when Luvkush lured her to a secluded spot and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sahibabad, Rajneesh Upadhyay.

When the accused called the minor again on December 24, she narrated her ordeal to her grandmother, with whom she lives. Her grandmother informed police, he said.

Luvkush was arrested on Monday. He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ACP said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

