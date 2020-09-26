Srinagar, September 26: The Indian Army on Saturday said an attestation parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh to mark the entry of 131 well-trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts regiment. The Indian Army said due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the ceremony was conducted without the parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories.

The attestation parade was conducted in the highest traditions of the Indian Army and reviewed by Brigadier Arun C.G., Deputy General Officer Commanding, Leh Sub Area. "The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation," the Army said. Brigadier Arun congratulated them and urged them to devote their lives in the service of the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. Indian Army Warns Against Fake Organisations, Individuals Collecting Funds on Pretext of Aiding Ex-Servicemen, War Widows.

Here's the video:

#WATCH: Attestation Parade was held today at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh to mark the entry of 131 recruits into the Regiment. (Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/vEZ7hysJ3h — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres of profession and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit, signified by the ethos of the Indian Army.

"The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. It was indeed a proud moment for the recruits who hail from far-flung areas of Ladakh to join the Ladakh Scouts regiment as young soldiers," the Army said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).