New Delhi, September 24: The Indian Army issued a statement on social media on Thursday, warning people against fake organisations and individuals collecting funds on the pretext of aiding ex-servicemen, war widows and soldiers injured in military confrontations. The armed forces informed the netizens that funds towards the welfare of battle casualties and their dependents are collected only through two official accounts.

Details of the accounts operated by the Indian Army for welfare of ex-servicemen, martyrs and their dependents are disclosed in the official website of the Indian Army - indianarmy.nic.in. Those who intend to donate for the same are suggested to visit the website to check for the details. Over 80,000 Indian Army Soldiers Applied For Sick Leaves Fearing China? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Tweet Fake.

See Indian Army's Tweet

#सावधान Some fake organisations/ individuals are soliciting contributions, claiming to extend welfare to Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, Battle Casualties & their dependents. Please guard yourself against such claims. (1/1) pic.twitter.com/mkpsUG7Zv1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 24, 2020

"Some fake organisations/ individuals are soliciting contributions, claiming to extend welfare to Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, Battle Casualties and their dependents. Please guard yourself against such claims," the Indian Army tweeted. WhatsApp Message Claims Government to Impose Emergency in April, Deploy Armed Forces; Indian Army Terms It Fake News.

"Indian Army operates two accounts for the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, Battle Casualties and their dependents. Donations/ Contribution to these are voluntary. Authenticated details available at Indian Army website," it further added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).