Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): The New Year's eve calls for an unforgettable celebration and whether you celebrate it as a couple, a small family, or with friends, you need to ensure that the New Year's Eve party is an unforgettable event.

Whether intimate or extravagant, New Year's Eve parties are always full of surprises and exciting energy. Whatever your New Year's Eve party theme might be, you can never go wrong with cute decorations, a sparkly outfit, delectable appetizers, and plenty of booze.

To make sure that your New Year's party preparation becomes memorable, here are some tips:

Board Games

Why go out on New Year's Eve to celebrate with your friends or partner when you can do the same in the comfort of your home instead? Play a few board games at home to re-live our youth. Bring out all the games, including Twisters, Ludo, and Monopoly. No game will be too long or too silly for a new year's party.

Set a theme

It's easier to plan a party around a theme because doing so makes shopping, menus, and decorating much more effortless. Your party's style should match the special sentiment of the event from start to finish with a theme that spreads good cheer.

New Year Resolution Jar

Encourage everyone to write down their resolutions for the New Year. Make a jar of blank cards or pieces of paper available so that everyone can keep one in their purse or pocket.

Have a Dance-off

A dance party is a simple yet the most favourite thing to do for any special occasion. You can get a playlist with your favourite music and have a dancing night. Also, you can organise face-offs, dance numbers, and group dances to keep the fun alive all night.

Countdown with Sparkles

Set sparklers aside in tall glasses ahead of time. When the countdown strikes, guests can quickly grab one and light them at midnight. Make sure you have a glass of water close by just in case and hold the extinguished sparklers after. (ANI)

