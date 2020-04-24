Lockdown Violation: People Violate Social Distancing Norms at Lal Kuan Bazar in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A large number of people thronged the Lal Kuan Bazar in Chandni Chowk on Friday to buy essential commodities without following the social distancing norms amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.However, most of them were seen using masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces.Centre and the states have asked people to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distancing, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.The World Health Organisation has also stated that social distancing is one of the measures that can ensure safety from the infection.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 2,376. Till now, 808 people have either been cured or discharged, while 50 deaths have been reported.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 23,452, including 17,915 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,813 patients have either been cured or discharged while 723 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

