Low-cost Full-face Protective Gear Developed by LVPEI

Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Amid reports of shortage of protective gear for fighting covid-19, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) here on Tuesday said it has developed a low cost, innovative, indigenous OS (Open Source) Visor costing Rs 50 for its clinicians and front line staff.

The full-face protective gear is a transparent visor that is worn over the surgical mask to protect the entire face, the LVPEI said in a release.

"An idea that stemmed from the need to meet the in-house requirement was soon made available to meet the current crisis.

Its open-source file is now being shared far and wide with other organizations," it said.

The team led by Sandeep Vempati, Project Lead at LVPEI Center for Innovation created a prototype in four hours, made a "manufacturable" version of it the same day, and contacted vendors the next day.

Barely 48 hours later, the design of the product, whose production cost is approximately INR 50, was ready for use (per unit cost is INR 50; assembly and shipping cost not included), the release added.

