Director Raghavendra Rao Criticised for Pulling Krithi Shetty and Keerthy Suresh’s Arms at ‘NKRAR2’ Launch; Here’s What Really Happened

Hyderabad witnessed the grand launch of director Anil Ravipudi's highly anticipated, yet-to-be-titled film, tentatively known as #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAR2, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. While the event marked the formal beginning of a promising project featuring a stellar cast including Venkatesh, Kalyanram Nandamuri, Keerthy Suresh, and Krithi Shetty, it quickly took a controversial turn after a video surfaced online, sparking widespread criticism against veteran director K. Raghavendra Rao. Who Is Krithi Shetty? A Look at the Star’s Sleek Black Halter Dress, Net Worth, New OTT Release and Bollywood Debut News.

Raghavendra Rao at ‘NKRAR2’ Launch Event

The muhurat ceremony for Anil Ravipudi's new film, set to be a Sankranthi 2027 entertainer, was held in Hyderabad. The event saw the presence of several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry, with producer Allu Aravind delivering the ceremonial first clap. Veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao, aged 84, was invited to direct the inaugural shot, a common practice in film launches. Director Anil Ravipudi later shared pictures from the launch on social media, expressing his joy and gratitude for the start of the project.

Glimpses from ‘NKRAR2’ Lunch

Nothing gives me greater joy than entertaining audiences in theatres. ❤️ With immense happiness, gratitude, and a sense of responsibility, we begin the journey of #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAR2 today. ❤️‍🔥 Heartfelt thanks to all our honourable guests for gracing the ceremony and making… pic.twitter.com/UwECcVGUYC — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) June 18, 2026

Raghavendra Rao Receives Flak for Pulling Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty's Arms

A widely circulated video from the event shows Raghavendra Rao directing the first shot. In the clip, the filmmaker is seen reaching out to Keerthy Suresh and pulling her closer by her arm. Subsequently, he appears to change his mind and is then seen guiding Krithi Shetty by her arm to position her for the shot. He also instructed actors Venkatesh and Kalyanram on how to place their arms on the actresses' shoulders.

Director Raghavendra Rao's Viral Video

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What Exactly Happened and Netizen Reactions

The moment quickly drew significant backlash across social media platforms. Netizens swiftly condemned Raghavendra Rao's actions, labelling his behaviour as inappropriate and questioning the necessity of physical contact to direct the actresses. Comments on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) included strong criticisms such as, "Why does this old man always try to touch?" and "Who gave him the right to touch women without their consent?"

Here's How Netizens Reacted to Raghavendra Rao's Viral Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Many users expressed concern over the boundaries in professional settings and highlighted that such directions could have been conveyed verbally without physical contact. ‘Everyone’s Working Process Is Different’: Telugu Actress Krithi Shetty Says She Can Work for 24 Hours Amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Debate.

The incident has ignited a debate online about respectful conduct on film sets and during public events in the entertainment industry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).