Madhya Pradesh: NSA Invoked Against 2 Accused in Cow Slaughter Case in Indore’s Mhow; 2 Still Absconding

Indore, June 3: Indore district administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two accused arrested in a cow slaughter case registered in Mhow, while efforts are underway to trace the two remaining accused who are still absconding, a police officer said. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Rural) Umakant Chaudhary said that the case was registered on May 29, a day after Eid al-Adha, against four persons identified as Qadir, Imran, Hashim and Mohammad Aabad in relation to cow slaughter.

"A day after Eid al-Adha, a case of cow slaughter was registered in Mhow against four people on May 29 namely Qadir, Imran, Hashim and Mohammad Aabad. Qadir was arrested on the spot, and the remaining three were absconding. Following which, several police teams were engaged in efforts to arrest the remaining accused. Later, another accused, Mohammad Aabad, was also arrested," Chaudhary said. Bakrid 2026: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Challenges West Bengal Cattle Slaughter Curbs Ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The Superintendent of Police (SP, rural) had submitted a report to the District Collector for action under the NSA (National Security Act). There were several previous cases, including cow slaughter and disturbing public peace against the accused as well, the officer said. "As per collector's order, action under the NSA was taken against them on Tuesday (June 2). Further action will be taken in accordance with the law. There were a total of four accused out of which the NSA imposed on two arrested accused. While the other two accused, Imran and Hashim, are still absconding. An Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted by the Superintendent of Police and other teams are also engaged in arresting these two absconding accused," DSP Chaudhary said. Maharashtra Minister Bawankule Warns of Strict MCOCA Action Against Cow Slaughter Ahead of Bakrid.

The case was registered against these accused under relevant sections 4, 5 and 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam and section 25 (1) (b) of Arms Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

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