Maha Govt to Destroy Breeding Centres of Thai Mangur Fish

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has launched a special drive to destroy the cultivation centres of the exotic Thai Mangur fish.

The decision is outcome of a meeting held last week between fish traders and officials of the Maharashtra fisheries department headed by Minister Aslam Shaikh.

After a detailed review of the situation, Shaikh has ordered a ban on sale of Thai Mangur fish and asked officials to destroy its breeding centres, officials said.

"The fish is popularly known as Thai Mangur or African Mangur or foreign Mangur, as appearances is somewhat like fresh water Mangur.

"But the Thai Mangur is cultivated in highly unhygienic conditions, which may lead to people falling sick after consuming it," said an official from the fisheries department.

"The National Green Tribunal banned it in 2000 and a fresh order was also issued regarding the same in January last year. Unfortunately, it was not implemented effectively," he said.

"The state fisheries department has now decided to carry out a drive to destroy its cultivation centres," he said.

So far, the state government has destroyed stocks of some 32 tonnes of Thai Mangur - three tonnes in Sakoli (Bhandara district), 15 tonnes in Bhiwandi (Thane dist), eight tonnes in Indapur and six tonnes in Shikrapur (both in Pune district).

"The action will continue as we learn about more such cultivation centres," said the official.

