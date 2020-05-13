Maha: Tobacco Worth Lakhs Seized in Nagpur; One Held

Nagpur, May 13 (PTI) One person was arrested and scented tobacco worth Rs 3.23 lakh was seized at Umred town in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch of Nagpur rural police raided the house of Santosh Giradkar at Budhwaripeth, on Tuesday night, an official said.

Scented tobacco worth Rs 3.23 lakh and a packaging equipment were seized from the premises, he said, adding that Giradkar was arrested for possession and packaging of the banned product.

An offence under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Umred police station, the official said.

