Man Dies of Burn Injuries in Southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A 70-year-old man died after sustaining burn injuries during a fire that broke out in the kitchen of his flat in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market area on Wednesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The deceased has been identified as Ganga Vishal, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, they said.

The fire department said they received a call at around 7.30 am after which a fire tender was sent to the spot.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the house following which 70-year-old man sustained burn injuries and died on the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire was brought under control and the body was then handed over to the police, he said.

Vishal lived with his son and daughter, who run a shop on the ground floor of the building they reside in.

The man was a heart patient and had been unwell since Tuesday, a senior police official. No foul play was suspected by the police.

