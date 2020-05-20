Man Found Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 20 (PTI) A body of a middle-aged man was found in Bhopa area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The man, said to be around 45 years, was found dead near Ganga Ghat at a religious place in Shukertal area, police added.

The body has not yet been identified and has been sent for a post-mortem while an investigation is on, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)