Man Held for Sexually Harassing Minor Daughter

Nagpur, Feb 9 (PTI) A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing his nearly four-year-old daughter at their residence in Nagpur, police said.

The action against the 37-year-old accused was taken based on a complaint lodged by his wife, an inspector of Kanhan Police Station said.

"The accused works at a beer bar. The incident occurred on Saturday when the minor was playing in the drawing room of their house when her mother was busy in some other work," the official said.

After the incident, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband, he added.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 354 (A) (1) (sexual harassment) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

