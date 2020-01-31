Man in Relationship with Married Woman Killed by Her Brother

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) A 27-year-old man who was in a relationship with a married woman was allegedly murdered by her brother and some others in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Thursday night, police said.

Roshan Chourasia was stabbed to death by Raja Pundalik Bharti (20), Akash Mehta and others, said Inspector Vishwanath Chavan of Kalamna police station.

"Bharti surrendered after the incident. He and his friends saw Chourasia talking to the woman on Thursday night after which an altercation ensued. They then stabbed him to death. Efforts are on to nab the others," he said.

