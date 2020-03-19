Mathura Man Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Mathura, Mar 19 (PTI) The man who was suspected of suffering from coronavirus and had left a Mathura hospital without informing the authorities was tested negative for the infection on Thursday, an official said.

His sample was sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for testing.

The man, who had returned from Mumbai on March 6, was admitted to Mathura's K D Medical College from where he had gone home without informing the authorities on Wednesday.

"The sample of the suspected coronavirus patient was declared negative by doctors at the AMU medical college," Dr Sher Singh, Chief Medical College, Mathura, said.

The CMO said City Magistrate Manoj Kumar was informed when the man left for home without informing the authorities.

In the beginning, the suspected patient refused to get himself admitted to the district hospital but agreed to it later, he said.

"Though it was suspected case, his sample was sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for testing on Wednesday," the CMO added.

The patient's sample was sent for testing after he disclosed that he had an interaction with a foreigner during his journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

