Mumbai, June 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said two individuals died while 32 were injured, six of them critically, after the bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Pune district. He said six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away. The incident occurred in the Kundamala area frequented by picnickers, officials said. They said the area has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few days, sending the river in a spate. Pune Bridge Collapse: Several Tourists Missing as Maval Bridge Collapses on Indrayani River in Maharashtra’s Kundamala (See Pics and Videos).

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families," Fadnavis said on X. Maval Bridge Collapse: Iron Bridge on Indrayani River Collapses in Maharashtra’s Pune District; Some People Feared Trapped, NDRF Launches Rescue Operations (Watch Videos).

Iron Bridge on Indrayani River Collapses in Pune

Pune, Maharashtra: Rescue efforts are underway after the collapse of the Kundmala-Maval bridge over the Indrayani River pic.twitter.com/ykqzhFx2dn — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2025

#BreakingNews | An old bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River in Pune’s Maval Taluka, killing 2 and injuring 32. Over 25 tourists are feared missing; rescue ops are on.#IndrayaniRiver#punenews#bridgecollapsepic.twitter.com/YLcLX3qH7n — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) June 15, 2025

'Search Is Being Carried Out on War Footing'

Bridge collapse incident on the Indrayani River | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tweets, " According to preliminary information, two people have died in this incident. As some people have been swept away, a search is being carried out on a war footing. NDRF has been deployed at… pic.twitter.com/GwKti1rYed — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

The chief minister further said he had spoken with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar. He said a search was launched on a war footing as some people were swept away and NDRF has been deployed at the spot. The relief work has been immediately accelerated, he added.

