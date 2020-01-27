Meunier Praises Neymar After Win over Lille

Leeds [UK], Jan 27 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Thomas Meunier praised teammate Neymar saying that if the Brazilian scores one goal then it is not a good match for him."I'm not going to say that you get used to it. But when he only gets one single goal or an assist, you tell yourself that he didn't have a good match! In reality, what he does is sensational," Goal.com quoted Meunier as saying.Neymar scored twice against Lille to hand PSG a 2-0 win in Ligue 1 match on Monday. With this win, PSG have attained a 10-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 points table.Meunier also hailed Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria saying that they are decisive and the club is lucky to have them."It's the same for Kylian [Mbappe] or Angel [Di Maria], they are always decisive. We will always need them, we are lucky to have them on our team," he said. (ANI)

