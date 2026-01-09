Mumbai, January 9: The family drama Heer Express has officially commenced its digital journey, premiering on the JioHotstar streaming platform on January 6. Directed by Umesh Shukla - the filmmaker behind hits like OMG: Oh My God! and 102 Not Out - the film arrived on OTT sixteen weeks after its initial theatrical release in September 2025. Starring debutante Divita Juneja, the movie is being positioned as a "clean entertainer" aimed at family audiences.

Plot and Culinary Theme ofHeer Express

The narrative follows the journey of Heer Walia (Divita Juneja), an ambitious young woman from Punjab who moves to the United Kingdom to pursue her culinary dreams. Following the loss of her mother, Heer takes on the challenge of opening an Indian restaurant in London to honour her mother's legacy. ‘Heer Express’ Movie Review: Outdated Storytelling Derails Divita Juneja and Prit Kamani’s Family Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

The story balances the professional hurdles of managing a business in a foreign land with personal themes of resilience and self-discovery. As Heer navigates cultural barriers and family conflicts, the film blends elements of traditional drama with light-hearted comedy.

Cast and Crew of Heer Express

Heer Express features an ensemble of seasoned performers supporting the newcomer:

Divita Juneja in the titular role of Heer.

Ashutosh Rana and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles.

Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover as Heer’s doting uncles.

Meghna Malik and Arjun Rampal in supporting performances.

The film's screenplay was penned by Sanjay Grover, with music composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Theatrical Reception and OTT Transition

During its theatrical run, which began on September 12, 2025, Heer Express faced stiff competition from major blockbusters and recorded modest box office collections, grossing just over INR 4 crore. However, it earned a positive reception from critics and viewers for its "heartwarming" storytelling, maintaining a strong IMDb rating of 7.8/10.

Industry analysts suggest that the shift to JioHotstar may provide the film with a wider audience that favours home-viewing for small-budget, character-driven dramas. The digital launch was notably quiet, reflecting a strategy to let the film grow through word-of-mouth on the platform. ‘Heer Express’ Trailer: Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani Bring Heart and Humour to This Family Drama, Set To Release on This Date (Watch).

How to Watch Heer Express on OTT

Heer Express is currently available for all JioHotstar subscribers. The film is streaming in its original Hindi version, with subtitles available for a global audience. Users can access the 2-hour 20-minute feature through the "Newly Added" section on the JioHotstar app or website.

